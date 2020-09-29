Daviess Co. first responders conduct active shooter drill

GREENVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - Active shooter training for the Daviess County Rescue Task Force was different Tuesday. Deputies say they fired live rounds. That’s a rarity after conducting training for over two years.
Inside the shoot house at the Wendall H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville, the Daviess County Rescue Task Force conducted an active shooter drill.
“When the 911 call goes out, we are going,” said Eric Coleman, assistant fire chief with the Daviess Co. Fire Department.
Nothing will stop Daviess County firefighters from saving a life. Which is why they are learned how to respond in an active shooter situation on Tuesday.
“Firefighters are not armed, so when they go into a situation like that we need them to understand the types of movements and formations that we needed them to conduct so that they could see firsthand that we would keep them safe,” said Brad Youngman with the Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office.
During the drill, they pretended to have casualties and fired off live rounds so the firefighters would know how to respond quickly and efficiently under stress.
“It seems like here recently the cities and jurisdictions that are able to get their medical personnel more quickly tend to lower that casualty number,” said Youngman.
With new body armor equipment and some guidance from deputies, these firefighters are prepared for whatever comes their way.
“We hope and pray that we never have an active shooter mass casualty incident,” said Youngman.
The Daviess County Rescue Task Force says they will be holding annual active shooter training with the fire department.
