Boonville High School cancels 2 football games due to player testing positive for COVID-19

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville High School says it’s canceling its next two football games due to a team player testing positive for COVID-19.
School officials say their game against Princeton on October 2 and their game at South Spencer on October 9 are both canceled. We are told JV will also be canceled for those two weeks.
Boonville officials state their season will resume on October 16 at Gibson Southern.
Tickets that were sold for the Princeton game can be refunded in the Athletic Department by returning your ticket.
We are told homecoming will be rescheduled.
