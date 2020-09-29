Audubon Area Community Services to receive 20K protective face masks

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court is teaming up with UniFirst Corporation Tuesday to each donate 10,000 protective face masks, 20,000 in total, to Audubon Area Community Services.
Fiscal Court officials say the masks will be used by the agency’s staff and volunteers.
Audubon Area Community Services is the largest of 23 community action agencies serving the residents of Kentucky.
According to a press release, the agency’s goal is to help those living in poverty by providing services, advocacy and partnering to strengthen community throughout Kentucky.
