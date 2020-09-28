WCHS cancels several football games due to COVID-19 concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Webster County High School says they have canceled several football games, including their home game this Friday.
According to their Twitter page, this is due to Union, Henderson and Christian Counties being in the coronavirus red zone.
Officials told 14 News that Union County is playing at Greenwood Friday and that their team has no cases.
We are told Webster County isn’t allowed to play any schools in counties that are in the red.
