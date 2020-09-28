Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Here’s a list of the Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees from Week 6.
- Tory Evans - Central RB
- 103 total yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Fumble return for another touchdown
- Darian Clay - Hancock Co. RB
- 119 total yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Owen Bryant - Gibson Southern RB
- 7 carries for 152 yards
- 2 touchdowns
- Peyton Guerzini - Castle RB
- 22 carries for 181 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- 56 yard kickoff return
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. on Thursday. This week’s Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
