Sheriff Wedding discusses reason behind no footage in deputy-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Both of the suspects in a deputy-involved shooting on Friday night are no strangers to run-ins with law enforcement. 27-year-old Diana Ellmers and 28-year-old Cade Kirk both have lengthy criminal histories.
Ellmers was arrested for possession of methamphetamine last November. She was also previously arrested for burglary with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm in 2017.
In 2015, Kirk was charged with battery including bodily injury, and possession of a synthetic substance. Also back in 2011, burglary and criminal mischief.
But even when dealing with convicted felons, Sheriff Dave Wedding says his deputies have to keep their guard up no matter who they come in contact with.
“Well because people are unpredictable, we have a violent society, we have a very disrespectful society, a non-compliant society, and we have a lot of criminals that carry weapons and don’t hesitate to use them," said Sheriff Wedding.
We are leaning that no body camera footage was recorded by Vanderburgh County Deputies.
Sheriff Wedding says his deputies turn on their body camera device at their own discretion. However, he says none of the incident was captured on video by his deputies.
When deputies first made contact with the suspects on Friday morning, they believed they were just responding to get a vehicle off the railroad tracks. Sheriff Wedding says that is a common occurrence that they normally would not record.
As for when Ellmers was found later that night in a trash bin, deputies on that scene were there on an unrelated call, without their body cameras engaged.
Now, Sheriff Wedding is contacting other agencies who were on the scene to see if they might have captured video.
“There could be a body camera video from a police officer that was on scene," said Sheriff Wedding. "We are speaking with all law enforcement that was there. They are working with our criminal investigations. Once we get that and review it, we will certainly release whatever video we have.”
Sheriff Wedding says the reason he allows his deputies to use their body cameras at their own discretion is because 80% of what they do does not involve criminal activity, many common runs that he says aren’t necessary to be recorded.
“But I also trust my deputy sheriffs, if they tell me something happened, I believe it. For me personally, I don’t need video when my deputy tells me they did something," said Sheriff Wedding. "In this situation, because we had so many officers and deputies on scene, I’ve got enough testimony from my people that I didn’t need video to back it up.”
He does feel that his deputies did their job correctly on Friday night, and he’s glad that nobody was seriously hurt.
