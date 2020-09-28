Rain and cooler weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will push rain from west to east across the Tri-State this morning. Most of that rain will move out of our region by around 2 or 3 PM, but a stray shower will remain possible into the evening.
Due to the rain and the cold front, our temperatures will fall from the 60s early this morning into the upper 50s by midmorning through lunchtime. As the rain moves out, our temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s this afternoon.
Any remaining rain will move out by the overnight hours, and our temperatures will fall into the upper 40s by Tuesday morning under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday looks mainly sunny, although there will still be a few passing clouds throughout the day. Despite the sun, cool air will still be flowing in from the west-northwest, so our temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 60s.
Our wind direction will shift on Wednesday, bringing warmer air up from the southwest. That shift in our winds paired with plenty of sunshine will help us climb into the low to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon, but that warmup won’t last.
Wednesday night into Thursday morning, another cold front will swing through the Tri-State. Right now, that front looks dry, so I doubt it will bring us any rain, but it will have an impact on our temperatures.
High temperatures will return to the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and will not even make it out of the low 60s on Friday despite mostly sunny skies, and overnight lows will be in the low 40s.
Our wind direction will shift around from the southwest again as we head into the weekend, sending us back into the low to mid 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday. There is a slight chance we could see some rain Saturday night into Sunday from the outer edges of a system that will be passing to our southwest, but it is too early to tell for sure.
