Potent, unselfish offense spearheads Southridge’s undefeated season

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Week 6 edition of Touchdown Live may have been the most exciting one to date, thanks to some epic games and standout performances.
There are currently several unbeaten teams in Kentucky, including the likes of Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic, McLean County and Hancock County.
In our area of the Hoosier State, Central and Southridge are the only ones that remain perfect. The Raiders survived a knock-down, drag-out slugfest with Tell City, edging away with a 14-12 victory.
The Marksmen defense certainly deserves credit, especially considering that Southridge is averaging nearly 40 points per game this season, and the Raiders have been very unselfish while doing it.
“I think it’s our diversity. In this offense, we’re best when we’ve got three, four, and even this year - five guys that we can win with the ball in their hand, and those guys couldn’t care less who gets it, who doesn’t get it, how many times,” Southridge head coach Scott Buening said. "They’re just trying to win football games, and I think between them and the continuity in our offensive line, and our ability to be diverse in what we do offensively, I think it’s gotten us off to a good start.”
“Our ball magic as we call it - just hiding our fakes well," Raiders quarterback Chase Taylor said. "Following our fakes with our eyes and our shoulders, making it look like we really have the ball. Our communication is huge, especially on the front line. Our line does a great job with that. Going 100 percent in practice, making sure all our timing’s up.”
Southridge will next play host to South Spencer on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
