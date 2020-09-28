Potent, unselfish offense spearheads Southridge’s undefeated season

“I think it’s our diversity. In this offense, we’re best when we’ve got three, four, and even this year - five guys that we can win with the ball in their hand, and those guys couldn’t care less who gets it, who doesn’t get it, how many times,” Southridge head coach Scott Buening said. "They’re just trying to win football games, and I think between them and the continuity in our offensive line, and our ability to be diverse in what we do offensively, I think it’s gotten us off to a good start.”