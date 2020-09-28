62 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburgh Co., 38 in Warrick Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reported Monday 118,322 total positive COVID-19 cases and 3,365 total deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 117,450 total positive cases and 3,354 total deaths.
The state map shows two new COVID-19 deaths in Warrick County.
They could be two of the three new deaths the Warrick County coroner reported Sunday at Woodmont Health in Boonville.
The state map showed one death in Warrick County Sunday.
There were two deaths at Woodmont Health earlier last week.
According to the state map, there are 62 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 38 new cases in Warrick County, eight new cases in Dubois County, six new cases in Posey County, five new cases in Gibson County, four new cases in Spencer County, and two new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,781 cases, 31 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 999 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,382 cases, 40 deaths
- Perry Co. - 221 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 346 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 535 cases, 5 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 263 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 164 cases, 1 death
