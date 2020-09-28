MTV features actor and musician from Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native and “13 Reasons Why” actor Dylan Minnette is featured along with his band “Wallows” in a video shown several times a day on MTV.
Minnette explains he’s from Evansville in the clip that MTV is using on air during many of their commercial breaks.
MTV’s website shows several more videos with more songs and more of an interview with the band.
Minnette also plays Clay Jensen, the lead role in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” There has been four seasons.
He’s been in several movies and other tv shows.
His band “Wallows” has been putting out music since 2017. They have a new record called “Remote” coming out Oct. 23.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.