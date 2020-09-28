Local Baskin-Robbins presenting check to EVSC’s Hangers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local Baskin-Robbins is giving back to Hangers, an EVSC student clothing resource, on Monday.
Baskin-Robbins on South Green River Road will be presenting Hangers with a check for $1,800 as part of the “Scooping for Students” fundraiser.
According to a press release, Baskin-Robbins has co-hosted and sponsored the event for nine years.
Officials say the ice cream shop designated a percentage of all ice cream sales from September 6 to September 11, with those proceeds going to Hangers to benefit students in need of clothing and hygiene products.
Leaders with Hangers and the EVSC Foundation say more than 3,000 students receive full or partial services from Hangers each year.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.