KY school COVID-19 dashboard launches, Owensboro schools react

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Monday marked the deadline for all public and private K-12 schools in Kentucky to report coronavirus information that will be fed into a new state dashboard anyone can access.
Information from each school’s dashboard will go into one statewide dashboard that everyone can see.
On the dashboard, you’ll be able to see new case numbers and how many people are in quarantine.
The kentucky school statewide COVID-19 dashboard is up and running.
“The state dashboard will be up to date as more of a daily occurrence knowing that there is a little bit of lag time with data,” said David Kessler, the Diocese of Owensboro superintendent.
Kessler says they have 17 different schools here in Owensboro. Each school has a designated health official that handles COVID related situations; it could be either a principal or nurse. Once they are notified about a situation, they will inform the local health department, and determine a contact tracing process plan.
“Anytime you make a decision you want to have as much data as you possibly can,” said Kessler.
A new COVID-19 metric system for schools has also been released. Its purpose is to serve as a guideline for schools to determine whether or not in-person school is safe.
“If our school is still at the same exact level that we were at then we’re still going to deal with it on a weekly, daily basis just like we did before,” said Kessler.
Under that system, counties that average more than 25 new cases a day per 100,000 people will be labeled ‘red’ - and should suspend in-person classes and all school-related athletic competitions for at least one week.
Kessler says they have had a few positive cases in their school system. He says those cases were low-risk, and everyone is back and healthy.
