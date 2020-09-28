Indiana passes first weekend in ‘stage 5’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana is officially in Stage 5 of it’s Coronavirus back on track plan.
Health officials say new case numbers over the weekend are concerning, especially as the state fully reopens.
There were 130 cases reported over the weekend.
Joe Gries with the health department says there isn’t a lot of differences between stage 4.5 and stage 5.
The biggest difference is restaurants and bars can open up at full capacity.
People still have to social distance and wear a mask.
Gries says the health department has been working with restaurants and bars to ensure that happens.
“The big thing is kind of really making sure people are really making sure that people are six feet away from each other. Obviously a family comes in, obviously that family can sit together, but if you’re with other folks that aren’t a part of your co-hort, we want to try to separate those folks. We work with them to try to come up with ideas of seating outside. Obviously the weather’s been really good, and seating outside helps reduce the risk as well.”>
