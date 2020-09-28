Henderson Co. Schools begin hybrid classes this week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Schools is set to move forward and start hybrid learning on Monday.
According to the school district’s website, students will attend in-person classes on alternating days. Students in group one are heading to school on Monday and Tuesday, while those in group two are going on Thursday and Friday.
On the other days, students will take part in online instruction at home.
Our reporter Chellsie Parker will be live on 14 News Sunrise on Monday morning as students with Henderson County Schools physically return to the classroom.
