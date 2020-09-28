Green River District reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 16 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 61 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Of those new cases, 25 are in Henderson County, 22 are in Daviess County, eight are in Ohio County, four are in Union County, and there’s one new case in both Hancock and McLean counties.
Green River health officials say they have had 3,210 total confirmed cases throughout the district. They say 2,658 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website shows 16 more people tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. They have now had a total of 630 confirmed positive cases and 488 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 104 active cases.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,359 cases, 16 deaths, 1,162 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 793 cases, 12 deaths, 727 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 630 cases, 38 deaths, 488 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 473 cases, 9 death, 423 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 740 cases, 4 deaths, 583 recovered
- Webster Co. - 160 cases, 3 death, 134 recovered
- McLean Co. - 81 cases, 1 death, 72 recovered
- Union Co. - 324 cases, 3 death, 221 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 73 cases, 63 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.