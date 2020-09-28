EVV is first airport in IN to receive health accreditation recognition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Airport is being recognized for its safety and hygiene.
EVV is the first airport in Indiana and only the sixth in the US to receive a global health accreditation.
That recognition is based on how well an airport is in compliance with new health procedures.
Airport officials tell us they’ve been doing everything they can to keep guests safe, including using a new Electrostatic Cleaner, Air Purification System, and requiring guests to social distance.
“It’s nice to know all that hard work you put into and our staff. This is really the staff’s work,” said EVV Executive Director, Nate Hahn. “They have updated what they have done with their cleaning, their attention to detail. It means a lot to see this, the entire team deserves this.”
As part of the accreditation, EVV will complete an ongoing self-assessment.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.