Dry and cooler this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday morning’s cold front delivered .71″ of rain at Evansville Regional Airport. This was only the 5th rainy day of the month, and the second wettest. Sept. 1-3 yielded the bulk of the month’s rain at 1.67″. Now that the cold front has passed, skies will clear and northwest winds will drive temperatures into the lower 50s overnight. We’ll have another surge of cooler air on Wednesday as a cold front drops through. No rain expected with Wednesday’s system, as the airmass will be too dry. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the middle 60s. We’ll pop up to 72 on Wednesday before highs plunge into the lower 60s for the remainder of the work week. More rain possible on Saturday and Sunday.