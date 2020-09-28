Drive thru flu shot clinic to be held Saturday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department is encouraging everyone to get flu shots.
The health department is hosting a drive thru clinic this Saturday morning at Ivy Tech from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The focus on this clinic is for those without insurance or for families who need to get shots for their children.
Because the flu and COVID-19′s symptoms are so similar, the health department says it’s even more important this year to get a flu immunization.
While this year’s flu shot will not protect you from COVID, health officials say it’s incredibly important to make sure you don’t get the flu.
“If you’re immunocompromised, and you just had the flu or you currently have the flu, that leaves your body an opportunity to take on another infection. And the last thing that we would want to see is someone that just had the flu or has the flu to end up getting the COVID virus as well, because that is going to be a hard time for the body to get through that.,” said Lynn Herr.
