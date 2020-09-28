Deputies: Man charged after threatening employee at Perry Co. Courthouse

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says a caller unhappy about a ticket caused an incident Monday at the courthouse.
Members of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a threat from a caller at the Perry County Courthouse just after 2:30 p.m.
Officials say a lady initially called the Perry County Clerk’s Office inquiring about a traffic citation that was issued to her. They say the lady became upset with the answers she was given while on the phone.
At that time, authorities state a man got on the phone and became upset with the employee of the clerk’s office.
According to authorities, the man then stated something to the effect he was going to “blow them all up” and hung up the phone. Authorities tell 14 News this upset the clerk.
The Sheriff’s Office says the lady called back the Clerk’s Office and the employee asked the lady who was on the phone and she stated “her boyfriend Shane.”
Law enforcement started an investigation and say they found Shane Schlachter, age 41, from Birdseye, responsible for threatening the clerk.
According to a press release, Perry County Deputies met with members of the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office. The release states deputies then went to Birdseye and took Mr. Schlachter into custody without incident.
Once Schlachter was taken into custody, officials say he was transported to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
He is being charged with Intimidation, a level 5 Felony. His bond is set at $4,000.
