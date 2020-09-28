Deputies investigating fatal crash involving ATV in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a fatal crash involving an ATV and motor vehicle.
Deputies say the crash happened on State Road 64 near County Road 750 West, about 3 1/2 miles West of Huntingburg. They say the crash happened at about 4:35 p.m.
We are told the roadway has since re-opened.
The sheriff’s office states no further information is being released at this time due to notification efforts for the family.
