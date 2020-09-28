CenterPoint announces goal to replace 100% of light-duty fleet vehicles in Evansville by 2030

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with CenterPoint Energy, the company that merged with Vectren, announced on Monday a goal to replace 100 percent of its current electric operations light-duty fleet vehicles with electric vehicles in Evansville by 2030.
They say those light-duty vehicles include cars, vans and SUVs.
Leaders with CenterPoint state that with this plan, the company is aiming to continue to take significant steps to reduce carbon emissions and use innovative technology to transition toward a cleaner energy future.
“CenterPoint Energy has continued to offset our carbon footprint and promote cleaner air by replacing fossil-fueled vehicles and equipment with alternative power choices since 2011,” said Kenny Mercado, CenterPoint Energy’s Senior Vice President, Electric Utility. “We strive to lead by example and have steadily increased our fleet electrification as suitable vehicles and technology have come available.”
According to a press release, the company plans to replace 50 percent of the current light-duty vehicles by 2025 and replace the other 50 percent by 2030.
In addition, officials say five percent of electric operations heavy-duty vehicles will be replaced by 2025 and 10 percent by 2030.
