State map shows new COVID-19 death in Warrick Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Sunday 921 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.
That makes the total in the state to 117,450 cases and 3,354 total deaths.
According to the coronavirus website, over 2,012,000 tests have been administered.
The state map shows a new COVID-19 death in Warrick County.
According to the map, there are 68 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 14 in Warrick County, 12 in Dubois County, 13 in Spencer County, 11 in Pike County, eight in Gibson County and five in Posey County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,719 cases, 31 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 991 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,344 cases, 40 deaths
- Perry Co. - 221 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 340 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 530 cases, 5 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 259 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 162 cases, 1 death
