Single-vehicle crash claims one life in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., IL (WFIE) - A single-vehicle crash in Wayne County leaves one person dead Saturday.
According to Illinois State Police, a man was traveling eastbound on County Road 16, east of County Road 1100 East around 7:20 p.m.
Troopers say the vehicle entered a ditch on the south side of the roadway. They say the vehicle went through a ditch onto County Highway 16 before entering another ditch on northside County Road 16, striking a culvert.
According to troopers, the vehicle came to rest in a cornfield.
Authorities say the driver has died, and they are pending next of kin notification.
