School officials: 179 students quarantined at Boonville High School due to COVID-19 exposure

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School officials recently confirmed that 179 students at Boonville High School underwent quarantine procedures last week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider told 14 News on Sunday that these students were ordered to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Schneider said the school corporation will have updated numbers on Monday.
