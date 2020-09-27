School officials: 179 students quarantined at Boonville High School due to COVID-19 exposure

By 14 News Staff | September 27, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated September 27 at 7:01 PM

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School officials recently confirmed that 179 students at Boonville High School underwent quarantine procedures last week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider told 14 News on Sunday that these students were ordered to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Schneider said the school corporation will have updated numbers on Monday.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once we learn more.

