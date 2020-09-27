Rain Monday, cooler week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures hovered near 80 across the Tri-State on Sunday afternoon. A cold front will push into the area Sunday night and early Monday. Rain is likely, especially early Monday with around a half-inch possible. Temperatures on Monday will only climb into the middle 60s, and skies will clear by evening as rain moves out. Mainly dry for the remainder of the work week. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 on Wednesday. Another cold front will reinforce the cool temps, but no rain expected. Highs Thursday through Saturday will stay in the low to mid 60s...about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. More rain possible late next weekend.