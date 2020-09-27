Man cited after deadly crash in Wayne Co.

WAYNE CO., IL (WFIE) - A deadly crash in Wayne County leaves one man with a citation.
According to Illinois State Police, a preliminary investigation shows a truck tractor semi-trailer combination, driven by 57-year-old Todd Bosler, of Sandoval, was driving northbound on US Highway 45 at CR 1125 N behind 36-year-old Jonathan Stanley, of Fairfield, just before 4 p.m. Saturday.
That’s when troopers say Bosler struck Stanley’s vehicle in the rear.
We are told the roadway was closed for several hours and reopened just after 8 p.m.
Bosler was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
