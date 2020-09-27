KY reports 456 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 456 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 66,491 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor says 60 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger. The youngest child is two months old.
As of Sunday, 1,157 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the Governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,337 cases, 16 deaths, 1,151 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 793 cases, 12 deaths, 727 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 614 cases, 38 deaths, 488 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 465 cases, 9 death, 421 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 715 cases, 4 deaths, 577 recovered
- Webster Co. - 160 cases, 3 death, 133 recovered
- McLean Co. - 80 cases, 1 death, 71 recovered
- Union Co. - 320 cases, 3 death, 216 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 72 cases, 63 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.