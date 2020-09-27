ISP: Carjacking in Evansville leads to high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a recent carjacking in Evansville ended as an officer-involved shooting in Vermillion County, Illinois.
According to Indiana State Police, 23-year-old Omaree Shay Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin stole a vehicle on Sunday.
Troopers state that Roby was traveling at a high rate of speed when a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy began chasing him. Officials say the pursuit continued into Vermillion County, reaching 120 miles per hour at one point before the suspect drove over a tire deflation device.
Roby started to open fire at the officers before losing control of the stolen vehicle and leaving the highway.
When the suspect got out of the car, police say he began shooting again at the officers, who immediately returned fire.
Police say that Roby suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
14 News was told that all of the officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave.
