Breonna Taylor protest organized in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of protesters gathered along Riverside Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Those who attended the rally in downtown Evansville say they are protesting the recent decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
A grand jury indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, but decided to not charge the other two officers for their roles in connection to Taylor’s death.
Protesters told us they’re just standing up for what they believe in.
“Me and my friends, based on the verdict of the Breonna Taylor case, we realized that nothing was going to change unless we make the change, and Evansville doesn’t really have any protests,” protester Emani Marks said.
The group says they will now start protesting every Sunday.
