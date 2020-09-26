State map shows COVID-19 deaths in 3 area counties; State cases up 1,155

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Saturday 1,155 new positive cases and 11 new COVID-19 related deaths.
The total of coronavirus cases in the Hoosier state now sits at 116,549 cases and 3,351 total deaths.
The state map shows one new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson Counties.
According to health officials, there are 43 new positive cases in Vanderburgh County, 49 in Warrick County, 12 in Gibson County, 11 in Posey County, nine in Dubois, and five in Spencer and Pike Counties.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,652 cases, 31 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 979 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,330 cases, 39 deaths
- Perry Co. - 221 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 335 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 522 cases, 5 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 246 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 151 cases, 1 death
