Protesters rally in Jasper to voice opposition against Mid-States Corridor Plan

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday morning at the Jasper Courthouse Square to oppose the idea of a new highway connection in southern Indiana.
The Mid-States Corridor Plan is a proposal to build an interstate-style spur that would connect Spencer County to Interstate 69. The project would use the existing four-lane, U.S. Highway 231 up to I-64, and then bypass Huntingburg and Jasper before connecting to I-69.
Some of those who attended Saturday’s protest say this current plan will displace hundreds of homeowners and farmland, while also significantly hurting local businesses.
“If you have a farm that you’ve had like mine, which has been in my family since the 1880s,” event attendee Connor Harris said. "If you have that just taken away, that is such an impact on that person - it’s an impact on an entire lineage. It’s really devastating. We need to have the community come together and fight this because it’s not good for us in Jasper.”
“Shop owners - they will lose their businesses," Linda Lawson, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor said. "There won’t be anyone here shopping because (Highway 231) won’t be used anymore. It’ll be a bypass, and bypass means just that.”
The preparation of a tier-one environmental impact statement is currently underway, but the original release timeline for this fall has been pushed back.
