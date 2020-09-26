Pleasant Sunday, rain and cooler weather next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pleasant weather will hang on through the weekend, but we have some big changes on the way!
A few clouds will linger over the Tri-State through the night. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s this evening, eventually bottoming out in the lower 60s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, although there will still be a few passing clouds throughout the day. It may also be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the south-southwest around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph possible. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon, but the rest of the week will be noticeably cooler!
A few showers are possible Sunday night as a cold front approaches our region from the northwest. Our rain chances will really ramp up Monday as that front swings through the Tri-State. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected. Our rain chances will come to an end Monday night into early Tuesday as that cold front pushes off to the east-southeast.
In addition to the rain, that cold front will bring a drop in our temperatures. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday as cool air blows in from the northwest. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
We may see a slight uptick into the lower 70s Wednesday as our wind direction shifts and brings some warmer air up from the southwest, but that won’t last.
Another cold front will push through the Tri-State Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It looks like that front will probably be dry, but it will impact our temperatures. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and may only make it into the lower 60s Friday and Saturday despite plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will dip into the lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.