Man taken to hospital after vehicle hits him, leaving scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man was taken to the hospital after a hit and run crash Friday evening.
Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Theater Dr. and east Morgan Ave for a hit and run with injury just after 11 p.m.
Officials state dispatch informed officers that it was a vehicle against pedestrian and that the suspect’s vehicle was possibly a light-colored SUV last seen going eastbound on Morgan Ave.
According to authorities, a witness told police he was going eastbound on the north side of Morgan Ave to go to a gas station when he heard a loud impact noise. They say once the witness turned around, he saw possibly a light, silver-colored four-door vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
When officers spoke with the victim, he told police he was walking westbound, on the south edge against traffic on Morgan Ave. The victim states he did this so vehicles could see him.
According to police, the victim says when he got to the intersection of Morgan Ave and Theater Dr., he saw an SUV trying to run a red light and crash into him. The victim told officers he lost consciousness after the crash and the right side of his body hurt.
Officers found pieces of a vehicle side mirror shattered.
The victim was taken to St. Vincent for his injuries.
