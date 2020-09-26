Lawsuit filed against Henderson Co. Dentention Center, alleges censorship claims

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A human rights organization recently filed a lawsuit against the Henderson County Detention Center, alleging censorship of the books and magazines that jail officials publish and distribute to inmates.
According to the lawsuit, the defendants “adopted and implemented mail policies and practices that unconstitutionally prohibit delivery of books, magazines, and other correspondence mailed by HRDC to persons incarcerated at the Jail, and that deny due process of law to senders, like HRDC, whose mail is censored by failing to provide adequate notice and opportunity to challenge each instance of censorship.”
The lawsuit distinctly names Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady, Judge-Executive Brad Schneider, HRDC Mail Clerk Lironda Hunt, as well as 10 other unnamed individuals.
Click here to read the court documents associated with the case.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Owensboro on Sept. 21.
