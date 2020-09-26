Egyptian Health Depart. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials report on Saturday 286,326 total coronavirus cases and 8,588 total deaths.
According to the state’s coronavirus website, over 5,428,000 coronavirus tests have been performed.
The Egyptian Health Department reported on Friday three new positive cases in White County.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 169 cases, one death
- Wabash County - 162 cases, three deaths
- Edwards County - 64 cases
- Wayne County - 278 cases, five deaths
