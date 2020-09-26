Driver facing misdemeanor charges in deadly July crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A driver is now facing three misdemeanor charges after a deadly crash in Evansville that happened July 30.
Richard Ruffert was charged Thursday with two counts of Reckless Driving causing property damage and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Financial Responsibility.
Police say the crash happened early in the morning in the area of Lynch and Maxx Road.
Ruffert was taken to the hospital, but the other driver, 60-year-old Abelardo Hernandez of Evansville, was killed.
Police say Ruffert had several dogs with him, and they may have distracted him, which led to the crash.
According to court documents, Ruffert told police he was driving around 45 mph and says he didn’t see the other car. Documents show a search warrant was obtained to examine the data records box in Ruffert’s vehicle.
Authorities say the examination showed that Ruffert was driving nearly 70 mph at the time of the crash.
