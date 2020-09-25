West Side Nut Club half pot passes $70K on second night of sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - By 9 p.m. Friday, the West Side Nut Club half pot had reached $71,305.
It was just the second night of sales.
You can find half pot booth locations at the corner of 10th and Franklin, 11th and Franklin near the Franklin Street Tavern, and two drive up booths placed in the old Bristol Myers Parking lot at the corner of St Joe Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.
Sales continue Saturday at noon.
- Saturday September 26th Noon to 9:00 PM
- Sunday September 27th Noon to 6:00 PM
- Thursday October 1st 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Friday October 2nd 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Saturday October 3rd Noon to 9:00 PM
- Sunday October 4th Noon to 6:00 PM
- Thursday October 8th 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Friday October 9th 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Saturday October 10th 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM
TICKET PRICES:
- 1 for $5
- 3 for $10
- 20 for $20
- 50 for $40
The winner of the half pot drawing will be announced live on the club’s Facebook page on October 10th, just after 6pm.
