Warmer weekend, rainy Monday, cooler next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Stubborn clouds lingered over the Tri-State on Friday, but southerly winds boosted the temperature into the upper 70s anyway. Sunny and warmer weather on the way for Saturday and Sunday as highs climb into the 80s. A cold front will drop through Sunday night and Monday and spread much-needed rain across the region. Temperatures will plunge into the mid 60s for Tuesday through Friday next week. Rain chances end early Tuesday morning.