Vigil held for woman and children killed in Hwy 41 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this week, you heard from the family of a mother and her two children, killed in an accident on U-S 41.
Friday night, family and friends gathered in Evansville to honor those lost lives.
A candlelight vigil was held for Crystal, Abigail and Chase Lawrence.
We spoke to a woman who says she’s been friends with the family for over 30 years.
She says the situation doesn’t feel real.
“It’s still feels like we’re in a nightmare, and we’re going to wake up, and they’re all going to be with us. The love out here tonight is unbelievable, which doesn’t shock me. because that’s what family and friends are for, is love,” said Charity Norman.
The man accused of causing the crash, 42-year-old Damon Busby, made his first court appearance Thursday.
He is charged with 3 counts of reckless homicide.
