Student at Castle South Middle School tests positive for COVID-19

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In an email sent to parents, officials at Castle South Middle School said a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say as soon as they found out, they immediately implemented their mitigation plan and contacted parents of students that were considered close contacts.
The email goes on to say that the students who were deemed close contacts were sent home and will be quarantined for 14 days.
School leaders say they, along with the Warrick County School Corporation, are working with the local health department.
