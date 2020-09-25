Southwest Indiana Chamber honors Tri-State leaders, businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Indiana Chamber hosted its annual meeting and dinner at the Ford Center on Thursday night.
Along with a change of board leadership, the event also hands out awards to top businesses and leaders in the area.
In the age of COVID-19, everything looks different - whether it’s how businesses are run, how they are celebrated and everything in between. Thursday night was no different.
The Southwest Indiana Chamber is a non-profit in a state that includes a total membership of nearly 1,400 businesses and agencies.
Many of those organizations were on display at the Ford Center.
Deaconess Health System President Dr. James Porter and CEO Shawn McCoy were recognized as the Distinguished Business Person(s) of the Year.
Meanwhile, Berry Global took home the top award of Business of the Year.
“Everybody has a tremendous responsibility as a citizen of this country, as a citizen of this community, to help move it forward, and that’s what makes this community so unique," Curt Begle with Berry Global said. "That’s why this responsibility is never taken lightly, when you think about all the people that have been in this role before me now. Yes, they are big shoes to fill, but the great thing about it? They’re just one phone call away.”
In addition to the other honorees, the chamber also recognized every small business in southwest Indiana as the Best Small Business of the Year for battling through the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.