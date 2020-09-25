Southridge RB voted POTW for explosive 6-TD showing in Week 5

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - In his second nomination of the season, Southridge running back Camden Gasser was chosen as the Week 5 Touchdown Live Player of the Week, earning 4,613 votes.
“O-Line did a great job blocking," Gasser said. "Parker and Matt on the edge blocking as well, and then Chase doing a really good job managing the game, finding me the ball in open space - just a great team performance.”
During his team’s 20-point win over rival Gibson Southern, the standout senior totaled 349 all-purpose yards for the Raiders. Gasser notched 158 yards on 11 carries and finished with 96 yards on five receptions. The running back added nearly 100 yards on kick returns, as well as scored six touchdowns on top of that.
“He’s a really good athlete, he’s really good with the ball in his hands,” Southridge head football coach Scott Buening said. “He’s got a feel for when he does get the football you really can’t coach - you can’t teach it. People either have it or they don’t, and he does a tremendous job in that regard.”
Southridge (5-0) gets their toughest test on Friday night, traveling to Tell City to face the Marksmen (5-0).
“The thing that I’m most impressed with - with Camden and our team in general - we really have four or five guys who in this offense get the football that can run and do things with the ball," Buening said. "Those guys couldn’t care less who gets it, who doesn’t get it, how many times - they’re just trying to win football games and I think that’s the most important things they all do.”
Kick-off at Legion Field is set for 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday.
