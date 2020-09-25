Several KY schools to return to in-person classes Monday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Henderson, Hancock, and McLean County schools will head back to in-person classes on Monday.
Students in Henderson started the year off virtually back in August. A few weeks ago, soft openings started that only allowed groups of 10 students at a time to go into the school in order to get used to the new normal.
School officials say a hybrid transition will start on Monday. Students will be split into two groups with some in-person and some non-traditional learning.
Hancock County Schools will also be heading back for in-person learning. Like all schools, they will have a lot of new guidelines in place.
Hancock County High School posted a video on its Facebook page walking students and parents through the steps.
Temperatures will be taken at the door, and changes have been made to the classrooms as well as the cafeteria.
They are also using the stoplight model to let parents know which schedule they are on.
McLean County Schools officials have also been working on a safe return to school. They’ve got new guidelines as well from social distancing in the classrooms and cafeteria to wearing masks.
