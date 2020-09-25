Restaurant owners say Stage Five won’t impact operations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With long lines at COVID testing sites, and a high number of more than 70 cases reported in Vanderburgh County, stage five of Governor Eric Holcomb’s reopening plan is set to take effect.
It allows bars, restaurants, fitness centers and stores to operate at 100% capacity.
“Not for us here. We’re not going to add more tables or anything. We might add more outside seating with the beautiful weather we’ve been having," said David Tang.
Comfort by Cross Eyed Cricket’s General Manager David Tang says operating at 100% capacity still is not doable for his restaurant, due to the fact that Stage 5 still requires that six feet of social distancing be maintained.
“We just hope the customers still understand. We are still going to do the same thing where we are not going to pack everybody in just because we are allowed to," said Tang.
Even for places like SWIRCA, that provides services for the older, disabled, and most vulnerable population, they are sticking to their own plans for when they might reopen their doors.
“We’re going to slowly start having a few classes here at SWIRCA with a small amount of members taking those classes. They have to call first and make a reservation," said Monica Spencer of SWIRCA.
Business owners are asking their patrons to remain patient.
“When I hit my number, they have to wait outside. I have to call them up. Everybody has been really good about that," said Tang.
