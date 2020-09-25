New signs posted in downtown Henderson reminding drivers to be aware of pedestrians

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Henderson is installing new signage to remind drivers to be mindful of people walking around downtown.
City officials say they are replacing and installing signs at mid-block crosswalks to ask drivers to slow down for pedestrians.
The newest sign has been installed on the corner of Center Street and Elm Street. The city has also re-stripped bicycle lanes near the riverfront due to an increase of bicyclists in that area.
City officials say they have seen a large increase in foot and bicycle traffic downtown during the pandemic.
“So it seemed like a good time to remind motorists for awareness of pedestrians," Donna Stinnett, public information officer for the city of Henderson said. "Not just in the crosswalks, but people are riding their bicycles and things to watch for pedestrians - in crosswalks or in the space that they’re actually allowed to walk in.”
Officials say they hope to install similar mid-block crosswalk signs near the Henderson Judicial Center, as well as other locations in downtown Henderson.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.