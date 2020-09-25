New lighting feature will be perfect for photo ops in downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re walking through downtown Henderson, you’ll notice a new lighting feature near the riverfront.
Crews are installing the feature in an ally next to Rookies on 2nd Street.
The idea is part of Henderson’s Vision Plan and the Downtown Master Plan.
The Downtown Henderson Partnership says that they learned from public input that beautification projects were something people wanted to see.
The Partnership says the feature will be great for photo opportunities.
“Projects like this are just really important just for the quality of life for residents of downtown Henderson, for residents of Henderson County, but (it’s) also something where we can attract visitors from all over the region to come down and experience what our downtown has to offer,” said Lindsay Locasto with Downtown Henderson Partnership.
The Downtown Partnership says the design of the feature is currently a secret, but you should be able to get the first look of the feature sometime this weekend.
