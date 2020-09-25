73 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburgh Co.; State up 1,195 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Friday 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths.
The state has now had a total of 115,407 confirmed cases and 3,340 deaths.
The state coronavirus map shows two new coronavirus deaths in Warrick County.
On Thursday, the Warrick County coroner confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths.
The map also shows 73 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 45 new cases in Warrick County, 15 new cases in Gibson County, 13 new cases in Spencer County, five new cases in both Dubois and Perry counties, and four new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,609 cases, 30 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 969 cases, 19 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,280 cases, 38 deaths
- Perry Co. - 221 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 324 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 511 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 228 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 147 cases, 1 death
