Mostly sunny and warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta has all moved off to our southeast now, and it looks like we will probably stay dry through the weekend. Some of the clouds are still hanging around today, but we will still get some sunshine in between, which will help warm us up.
We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the low to mid 50s into the low to mid 60s, depending on your location. This afternoon, temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80°.
By the time high school football games are kicking off tonight, our temperatures will be falling back into the lower 70s, and we will be dipping in the mid to upper 60s by the time those games are ending.
We will bottom out in the lower 60s by Saturday morning under mostly clear skies.
Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s in most locations, although I would not be surprised if some of us broke into the mid 80s, especially on Sunday.
Rain will return to the forecast Sunday night and continue throughout the day Monday as a cold front pushes through the Tri-State from northwest to southeast. Some of that rain could even linger over into Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are both possible, mainly on Monday, but we are not expecting any severe storms at this time.
A second cold front will move through on Wednesday. Right now, it looks like that second front will probably be dry, but it will contribute to our drop in temperatures.
High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Monday, upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, and mid 60s Thursday, which will be the coolest weather we have seen since spring.
