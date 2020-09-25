McLean Co. school named one of the best in Kentucky

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A McLean County School has been named one of the best in the Commonwealth.
The U.S. Department of Education named Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary as one of the five Blue Ribbon schools in Kentucky because of its overall academic excellence.
In a release, Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass says he takes pride in all five of those schools, thanking school leaders for their hard work and dedication.
Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary will be recognized during a virtual ceremony in November.
