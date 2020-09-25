Last weekend for Holiday World

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is wrapping up the 2020 season this weekend.
They’ve had to make a lot of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic to make sure everyone had fun while staying safe.
Park officials were also very sad to have to cancel Happy Halloween Weekends. On their website, officials say they weren’t going to be able to open the corn maze, hayrides, or haunted houses with COVID-19 guidelines.
Officials say they are hopeful for next season and getting to bring back all the normal attractions.
